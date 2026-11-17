The Brief A San Francisco judge ordered the owner of the now-closed Tenderloin Market and Deli to pay $151,000 in penalties and permanently barred him from possessing gambling machines or drug paraphernalia at any of his businesses. The case marks the city's first trial victory in a broader crackdown targeting 13 Tenderloin convenience stores. Neighbors say the closure has dramatically improved conditions on one block, although concerns about crime remain.



A corner of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood once known as a magnet for illegal gambling, open drug use and other criminal activity is noticeably quieter following the closure of a convenience store at the center of the city's crackdown.

City's first trial victory

Tenderloin Market and Deli, located at 200 Leavenworth St., is now boarded up, with none of the crowds that neighbors say once gathered outside the business.

The closure comes amid a broader effort by the San Francisco City Attorney's Office to target convenience stores accused of facilitating illegal gambling, drug activity and other crimes.

On Nov. 6, a San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled in the city's favor following a civil trial against the store's owner, Mohsen Mused.

The court ordered him to pay $151,000 in penalties and issued a permanent injunction prohibiting him from possessing gambling machines or drug paraphernalia at any of his businesses.

It is the city's first trial victory in its ongoing crackdown on Tenderloin convenience stores.

Local perspective:

For residents who regularly walk along Leavenworth Street, the difference is striking.

"I was glad that it was closed because I walk to and from work, and I walk down this block a lot, and there's always a lot of activity. And I knew something was going on in that store years ago," said Saber Minton, a San Francisco resident.

Minton said the closure has changed how he feels walking through the neighborhood.

"I walk down the street, without worried that I have to be yoked up or ready," Minton said. "It's been dramatic change and I'm happy for that change."

The backstory:

The store had operated at the location since 2013.

According to the City Attorney's Office, police responded to dozens of calls involving drug use, assaults, robberies, weapons and other criminal activity in or around the business beginning in 2020.

After years of complaints, San Francisco police raided the store in 2024, seizing seven illegal slot machines, a loaded firearm, $6,153 in cash and a money-counting machine.

Authorities also documented the sale of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and Brillo pads commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

The city filed its civil lawsuit in October 2024, alleging the store created a public nuisance and violated state and local laws.

Despite the lawsuit, investigators reported additional violations in June 2026, when police seized illegal tobacco products, drug paraphernalia and prescription medications.

The property owner ultimately evicted Tenderloin Market and Deli on Aug. 26.

City Attorney David Chiu said the store owner's statements during the litigation reflected his disregard for the surrounding community.

"During the lawsuit, the store owner literally said, 'When you go to the zoo, you see the animals' referring to the Tenderloin neighborhood around his store, which to us really reflected the callousness of this particular store owner, how little regard he had for the residents nearby while he was profiting off of the illegal activity that he was engaged in," Chiu said.

The City Attorney's Office said police have reported dramatic improvements in street conditions on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street since the business closed.

Crackdown on more stores

The case is part of a larger enforcement effort targeting 13 convenience stores in the Tenderloin accused of violating the city's nighttime safety ordinance or engaging in other illegal activity.

In five cases, property owners evicted businesses after the City Attorney's Office intervened. Seven other lawsuits remain ongoing.

The pending cases involve businesses on Leavenworth, Jones, Turk, Ellis, Hyde and Eddy streets, including the Corner Store at 401 Eddy St.

What they're saying:

City officials say the strategy is intended to address businesses that contribute to neighborhood crime rather than simply responding to illegal activity on surrounding streets.

But some longtime residents question whether closing individual stores will eliminate the problems or simply push them elsewhere.

"It's not just this store, it's all around you... how can you miss it?" said Relevant Thompson, a San Francisco resident, when asked whether corner stores can attract illegal activity.

Thompson said she worries that the activity will move to another block once stores close.

"Like roaches, you can't get rid of them," she said.

Thompson, who lives in the neighborhood, said she carries weapons – including three pistols – because of concerns about her personal safety.

Her account underscores the safety concerns that remain even as some residents welcome the closure of businesses accused of facilitating crime.

The other side:

Chiu acknowledged that pursuing a dozen or so corner stores will not solve all of the Tenderloin's problems.

However, he said his office will continue taking legal action against businesses when evidence shows illegal activity is originating from those locations.

He said residents and families deserve to walk through their neighborhood without fearing for their safety.

Chiu also expressed hope that a law-abiding business will eventually occupy the former Tenderloin Market and Deli storefront.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.