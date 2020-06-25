Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco wins state approval to accelerate reopening

San Francisco
Bay City News
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's health director announced Thursday that the city, 
which is also a county, has won state permission - along with most other counties in California - to accelerate its reopening process.

The city will allow hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, 
massage establishments, tattoo studios, outdoor bars, outdoor museums and zoos to reopen June 29, as long as they employ new safety measures.

Grant Colfax, San Francisco's health director, reminded residents 
that the coronavirus will remain in town for the foreseeable future and "to wear face coverings, stay 6 feet apart, stay home if sick, and wash hands frequently so we can continue reopening our city."

He said the city is tracking health indicators to understand the 
impacts of reopening. 

As of Thursday, San Francisco County has 3,297 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths.