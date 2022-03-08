San Francisco's 1st tiny-home village ready for homeless people

San Francisco's first tiny home community is ready for residents in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were on hand Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of the DignityMoves pilot project at 33 Gough Street.

The village has 30 temporary units where homeless people can live up to one year. Each unit has a bed, desk, chair, lighting and heating.

The land belongs to a private developer awaiting construction permits for permanent housing. The area has a number of homeless people living in tents as well as sleeping on the ground.

"It's not just about a roof over your head. It's about opportunity," said Mayor Breed. It's about knowing people care about your livelihood and wellbeing. It's about trying to help people become more self sufficient. It's about a second chance."

When the village is completed this spring, it will have 70 units, two dining halls, security and supportive systems.