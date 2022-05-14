San Francisco's beloved Bay To Breakers race returns Sunday after pandemic hiatus

article

One of San Francisco's most eccentric events returns to the city on Sunday. More than 10,000 runners, some wearing wacky costumes and others wearing nothing at all, take over the streets for Bay to Breakers. The road race hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The race starts at Embarcadero at 8 a.m. and winds its way through nine neighborhoods before ending up at the Great Highway along the Pacific Ocean. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has complete information on Muni route service changes and how drivers can prepare for street closures. They say to expect crowding and to allow extra time for your trip.

BART will provide special early service with limited stops that will get race participants to Embarcadero at around 7 a.m. Regular system-wide service starts at 8 a.m. BART requires masks to be worn on all trains and platforms. Caltrain will also have two, special limited-stop pre-race trains to San Francisco ahead of the race.

The race also has information on official shuttle options.

Charlie Mercer, CEO of Capstone Event Group, the Southern company that acquired the event three years ago, says he's excited to have runners pounding the pavement once again.

But there will be some changes this year. Mercer reminds attendees that bags won't be allowed at the race for safety reasons, unless they are clear and no bigger than 8.5" x 11". In the past, wheeled floats were quite famously allowed, but wheeled devices are banned. Another big change is no alcohol on the racecourse.

You might be thinking, ‘What’s the point?' However, Mercer assures there will be a beer garden finish party with Fort Point Kolsch and Speakeasy Big Daddy IPA available for purchase.

As far as COVID restrictions are concerned, there are little to no indoor components to the race, so no masking requirements are in place.

"While the numbers will be smaller this year than they were in 2019, the space we're utilizing for the start corral is the same. It will be a more spread out start corral. Once the race starts, people spread out a bit more," Mercer said.

Bibs have been mailed out to more than 15,000 people for those who signed up to run prior to May 6. Mercer said as many as 18,000 are registered to run the race, but that there are often times "no shows" that they account for.

KTVU's own Frank Malicoat calls the historic race a "memory maker" recalling in its heyday, in 1981 he and about 100,000 registered runners and unofficial revelers, took to the streets. In 1986, the race qualified as a Guinness World Record for its 110,000 participants.

The race's origins can be traced to its first incarnation as the Cross City Race held in 1912.

For more information on the race check out the Bay to Breakers website.