San Francisco’s Carnaval Grand Parade happening Sunday morning

San Francisco’s iconic Carnaval Grand Parade is happening Sunday morning at 9:30. So, don't be surprised if you see hundreds of dancers, musicians and much more in the streets of San Francisco this morning.

The Grand Parade will travel through the heart of the Latino Cultural District in the Mission, starting at 24th and Bryant Streets and traveling north on Mission to 15th where it ends at 15th and Folsom Streets.

San Francisco's Carnaval Grand Parade map for 2023.

The Carnaval festivities are celebrating 45 years in San Francisco and the events feature over 3,000 artists from nearly two dozen of Latin American countries.

"It’s 45 years of music and movement, and we can not be any happier that it's not rating in San Francisco," said Rodrigo Duran, SF Carnaval’s executive director. "What you can really expect is 66 different groups representing 23 countries in Latin American and the Caribbean. That's 3,000 artists down 20 blocks in the Mission with all kinds of colors and music."

This year’s theme is focused on 45 years of tradition, music and movement. Duran said it’s important for Carnaval to focus on the movement aspect of the celebrations because of the key role the festivities have played in spreading diversity in the Bay Area.

"We’re a product of the civil rights movement, we've been part of the LGBTQ movement, the farmworkers’ rights, Black lives matter, you name it," Duran said. We've been present with the people for the people, and today we're going to celebrate our people, the diversity of San Francisco Bay Area."

A part of the Grand Parade will feature lowrider cars that have become a core part for some of California’s Latino culture.

Cynthia Garcia has been a San Francisco Carnaval participant for 17 years and especially loves the lowriders.

"Just every time you see them, and they lead the whole thing off, it just warms you up," Garcia said. Some of [the drivers] are kids of [people] that I've known for 50 years and today is all about community culture."

Those hoping to attend are encouraged to ride BART, Muni or other public transportation.