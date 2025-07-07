San Francisco's corpse flower is ready to bloom

article

Amorphophallus titanum. That's probably not something in your everyday vocabulary, but if you say corpse flower to a San Franciscan, they might be familiar with what you are talking about.

Stinky flower

What we know:

The San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers has been talking about this plant on their social media and that's because it's ready to bloom any moment now and what's perhaps more interesting is the pungent, foul odor the flower emits once it is in full bloom.

On Friday, the Conservatory posted that Chanel the Titan Arum's bloom lasts for two-days only. It's a rare sight to see, they say, although we've covered other corpse flower blooms over the years. In 2023, the Conservatory livestreamed a corpse flower named Scarlet, as it was about to bloom.

Corpse flower ready to bloom. Photo courtesy San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers.

Extended hours

The Conservatory of Flowers will be holding special hours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. for this event in addition to their regular daytime hours, once the flower blooms.

For now, before you get a whiff, you should keep your eyes peeled to the Conservatory of Flowers' social media. That's where they will post on Chanel, as soon as she opens up. You will also be notified if you subscribe to the Conservatory's email newsletters.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance as they do expect wait times for this event. Limited onsite tickets are available at gggp.org/conservatory-of-flowers/

The corpse flower bloom is an occasional occurrence in the gallery's west end. The plant is native to the steep, tropical rainforest hillsides of Sumatra, Indonesia, according to the Conservatory's website. It is typically 6 to 7 feet tall and can grow up to 15-feet.

In previous coverage, we mentioned that one of the chemicals produced by the corpse flower is also found in Limburger cheese. Other descriptors of the bloom's scent are sweaty feet, or rotting fish.