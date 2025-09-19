San Francisco's first-ever Lowrider Parade to cruise through Mission District Saturday

The Brief San Francisco's first-ever Lowrider Parade is happening Saturday in the Mission District. The parade will feature 500 lowrider cars from across California and beyond. The event also includes a "King of the Streets" hopping competition and car show.



Lowriders are an important part of Latino culture in California. These colorful cars often feature gravity-defying hydraulics.

On Saturday, some of the best lowriders from around the world will be cruising through San Francisco's Mission District in a first-of-its-kind parade.

Gearing up for the Lowrider Parade

Lowriding has been a fixture in the Mission for decades.

What they're saying:

"We used to cruise every Friday and Saturday night back in the late 70s and early 80s," said San Francisco Lowrider Council President and Founder Roberto Hernandez.

But on Saturday, this staple of Latino culture will have its moment in the spotlight, as the first-ever Lowrider Parade revs up.

"It's a vision that I've had for many years," said Hernandez.

More than 500 cars will take part in the parade, which will wind its way along Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th.

"They're coming from as far as Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and throughout California," said Hernandez.

Lowriding then and now

Local perspective:

But the history of lowriding wasn't always so glamorous.

Lowriders in the Mission often got a bad rap, and Hernandez says they were often targeted by the police for cruising.

"And we said ‘hey man, this is racial profiling. It’s discrimination'," said Hernandez.

But the art form endured, becoming a lasting symbol of Latino heritage and pride.

"It clearly shows that we are here, that we're thriving, that the Latino community never gives up," said Susana Rojas, executive director of Calle 24 Latino Cultural District.

Rojas says the timing of this parade couldn't be more important.

"The Latino community is facing some harsh narratives from a lot of places," said Rojas. "This event, it just shows that that narrative is not true, that we are resilient, that we are creative, that we contribute to our community."

An art form

In addition to the parade itself, there will be a "hopping competition" to show off those larger-than-life hydraulics, as well as a car show, where people can take a peek inside, and under the hood.

"Lowriding is an art form and every low rider is different," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says the colors, the styles and the moves are a passion project for each car owner – requiring three ingredients.

"Money, time, and love," said Hernandez.

Through this parade, organizers hope not just to spotlight the cars and the culture, but to send a message to San Francisco and beyond.

"It is not a perfect city, it's not a perfect neighborhood, but we never gave up," said Rojas. "And we keep bringing great things to our community."

What to know

The parade runs Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. along Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th Streets.

The "King of the Streets" hopping competition runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 24th and Mission Streets.

The car show runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 18th Streets.

For more information, click here.

The Source: Interviews by KTVU reporter John Krinjak



