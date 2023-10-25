San Francisco's giant Ferris wheel moving to Fisherman's Wharf

Crews have started to dismantle a massive Ferris wheel in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

The Ferris wheel, which sat in the center of San Francisco, will get a new home.

The 150-foot-tall SkyStar Observation Wheel has been a beloved fixture for those seeking stunning views, and now it is being moved to the city's waterfront.

While the wheel has been a relatively recent attraction in Golden Gate Park, many residents are already reminiscing fondly about their rides.

"Absolutely fantastic," said Coral LeBlanc. "It was right after they put it up, two grandchildren, one daughter and a dog, and we got to go on it, it was totally cool."

The Ferris wheel was originally brought to Golden Gate Park three years ago.

"So, the Ferris Wheel came in 2020 as part of the Park's 150th anniversary," said Daniel Montes from San Francisco's Department of Recreation and Parks. "So it was a really exciting time for us. Three years later, it's leaving us, and we're sad to see it go. But, the upside, it's going to stay in the city."

The wheel's last ride took place this past weekend, and crews have been working at night to disassemble it in preparation for its relocation across town.

The wheel will be rebuilt on t Fisherman's Wharf, where the Port of San Francisco will collaborate with SkyStar to place it in a parking lot near Boudin bakery ahead of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

In its new waterfront location, the wheel will provide breathtaking panoramic views of the Bay and downtown from an entirely new perspective, a prospect that visitors find enticing.

Jake Abbott from Muskegon, Michigan, expressed his enthusiasm, "Yeah, absolutely, a way to see the Bay and all the sights at once. It'd be cool to see it on a Ferris Wheel."

Jillene Abbott also shared her excitement, "If it was looking out over this beautiful ocean I would definitely go out and see it if I could ride on that Ferris wheel."

Regarding the duration of the wheel's stay at Fisherman's Wharf, the port is working on a six-month timeframe but remains open to extensions.

SkyStar has indicated their commitment to staying in the city until March 2025.