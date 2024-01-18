San Francisco's Stow Lake renamed Blue Heron Lake

article

San Francisco's Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park has been renamed Blue Heron Lake.

The decision was made Thursday in a 4 to 3 vote by the city's Recreation and Park Commission.

The name of the landmark lake came under fire recently when its namesake, William W. Stow, a state assembly member in the 1850s known to have held antisemitic views and promoted anti-Jewish policies, was brought into question.

The city's Rec and Park issued a statement following the vote and said Stow, "openly wished to rid California of its Jewish population, and attempted to tax Jews in order to discourage them from opening businesses."

The lake is popular with blue herons.

"The Blue Herons are known to nest along the shores of this beloved lake and are regarded as animals of progress and evolution in North American Native tradition, perfectly embodying our San Francisco values," said Emma Heiken, a legislative aide to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes the lake.

Supervisor Melgar's office spearheaded the renaming process. The public had an opportunity to weigh in on the renaming process. One of the names suggested was "Lake Dianne" as a way of honoring late Senator Dianne Feinstein, who was also San Francisco's mayor.

"I am so grateful that the Recreation and Park Commission took this important step to strike Stow's hateful legacy from the lake and replace it with Blue Heron Lake," Melgar said. She added that hate and antisemitism have no place in the park, nor the city.

The city's Board of Supervisors recently approved a ceasefire resolution in Gaza. The resolution calls for the release of hostages in Gaza and condemns antisemitic, anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic attacks. Mayor London Breed condemned the supervisors' resolution, saying it did not reflect "our values." She pointed to the October attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians in her statement.

City officials with Melgar's office said the renaming is effective immediately, but that visual signs of the name change, including signage and maps, will take place over time.

At 12 acres, the popular man-made lake is the park's largest. It surrounds Strawberry Hill Island and dates back to the late 1800s. Visitors can rent pedal boats and row boats at the lake. The boathouse also has a snack bar.