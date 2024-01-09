Some boo San Francisco supervisor who wants to explicitly condemn Hamas attack

San Francisco supervisors are scheduled to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday. It comes after a heated, hours-long discussion in a committee hearing on Monday.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend and rally outside San Francisco City Hall, ahead of the 1 p.m. vote.

On Monday, City Hall was packed with hundreds of people who packed the room during a committee hearing on the ceasefire resolution, which was introduced last month by Supervisor Dean Preston.

The resolution calls for the release of hostages in Gaza and condemns antisemitic, anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic attacks.

On Monday, Supervisor Matt Dorsey tried to add words to the resolution, to explicitly condemn the attack by Hamas on Israel.

Some people in the room booed the supervisor, and gave his amendment a silent, thumbs down.

But others, who spoke out, supported the idea.

Alan Burradell of San Francisco said there must be language added to the "outrageous resolution" to make it less offensive.

He told the supervisors that he wanted the "Hamas atrocities laid out in detail."

Burradell also wanted to include language calling for the removal of Hamas from military and governing control of Gaza and call for a two-state solution.

"And why a two-state solution?" he asked. "Because Hamas is seeking the annihilation of the Jewish state. That's exactly why we need a two-state solution."

But Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said these extra words weren't necessary to this "common sense" resolution.

All that's necessary, she said, is to demand an end to "this humanitarian crisis."

Before the hearing, more than 300 health care workers staged a protest outside the committee room, condemning the war, and the toll it's taken on hospitals, healthcare workers in Gaza and the more than 22,000 Palestinians who have died since October.

The resolution goes before the full board of supervisors on Tuesday afternoon and there is a possibility that they will consider whether to amend the current resolution to include a condemnation of Hamas.

Calls for a ceasefire in the have swamped the country since Pro-Palestinian, Jewish peace and other groups have blocked bridges, shut down highways, staged die-ins and earlier this month, forced California's state Assembly to adjourn moments after convening.

Oakland, which is another politically liberal city in the San Francisco Bay Area, unanimously approved a permanent ceasefire resolution in November. But the Burlington City Council in Vermont last month rejected a cease-fire resolution and the city of Berkeley has declined to consider one.