SF landmark named after antisemitic figure is getting new name, public invited to weigh in

article

A survey was set to roll out this week in San Francisco to give residents a chance to weigh in on the renaming of a popular lake in Golden Gate Park and namesake of William W. Stow, a state assembly member in the 1850s known to have held antisemitic views and promoted anti-Jewish policies.

The man-made lake at the center of the park was completed in the late 1800s and has long been a popular spot for generations of San Franciscans and park visitors.

In May, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling on the Recreation and Park Commission to remove the name "Stow" from the lake, as well as from the nearby boathouse and a road that circles the lake.

The resolution called for a new "name that reflects San Francisco’s expressed values of celebrating diversity."

SEE ALSO: New office that would have implemented reparations for Black SF residents on chopping block

Last month, the last of three public meetings was held to take in feedback and recommendations, and now the public was asked to give its opinion on the final list of names that has been compiled.

The suggestions were wide-ranging, from those that reflected nature’s offerings at the lake, to historical figures, including Chinese diplomat Ho Fengshan, who helped Jews escape from the Holocaust and later retired in San Francisco, to a name that paid homage to the native Ramatush Ohlone people who lived along the San Francisco Peninsula.

Another suggestion, "Lake Dianne," was offered as a way to honor the late Senator Dianne Feinstein and former San Francisco mayor.

Chinese Pavilion at Stow Lake picnic site (San Francisco Recreation and Parks )

The renaming effort was being spearheaded by Supervisor Myrna Melgar’s office, which planned this week to release an informal survey to help come up with a final name that will be submitted to the rec and park commission.

Emma Heiken, legislative aide to Supervisor Melgar, said that the survey was non-binding, as the commission was not required to adopt the proposed name.

Still, she said it has given San Francisco residents an opportunity to have their voices expressed and that the whole process has served as a wonderful chance to demonstrate civic engagement.

On Monday, Melgar visited students at Jefferson Elementary School and discussed the renaming effort with the kids. As one would guess, the students were full of unique and sweet recommendations.

"This is a way to get young people and people across the city to see the impact they can have when they start to engage with their elected leaders to influence other parts of the city," Heiken said.

She also shared that the process has been a very fulfilling and educational experience. "I've learned so much of the history of Golden Gate Park and the history of African-Americans in San Francisco," Heiken said.

And during a challenging time in the city, it's provided an opportunity to celebrate and discuss its rich history and the many aspects of what makes San Francisco so special.

"There’s a lot of hate in the world right now and a lot of negativity in our city, and this has been a labor of love, a lot of positivity out of these stories," Heiken shared, adding, "It’s been a really wonderful practice in figuring how to honor some of the parts of our city."

Once a proposed name has been determined through the survey, Melgar’s office planned to submit it sometime early next year for the commission to make the final decision.

Here are the finalists being considered for the renaming: