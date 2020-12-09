San Francisco's United Playaz to hold gun buy-back event this weekend

A San Francisco anti-violence community youth organization is planning a gun buy-back event scheduled for this weekend.

Gun violence has dramatically increased in San Francisco. In seven days, the city's ShotSpotter system has detected 73 gunfire incidents with nearly 250 rounds fired. That includes the shooting of a 17-year-old in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood.

An SFPD captain said this year, the department has seized over 850 guns this year, which is more than last year.

Saturday's event also has the goal of making the community safer by getting guns off the streets.

For nine years, the United Playaz has held its annual gun buy-back and organizers said this year they weren't going to let COVID-19 stop them.

The group said it was worked out safety measures and will be proceeding with this year's buy back. Organizers will pay $100 for handguns, rifles or shotguns, and $200 for assault rifles.

"No questioned asked. You pull up, have your guns in your trunk. We'll have our team out there to get the guns, disarm them and whatever type of gun it is, depending if it's a handgun, a rifle, or assault rifle, we give you cash," said Rudy Corpuz Jr. with United Playaz.

This year, organizers have received support from the family of George Floyd, the man killed in police custody in Minneapolis back in May.

His brother said their mission is to stop all kinds of violence.

"I wanted this to be a movement and not a moment. A lot of people are losing their lives with guns," Philonise Floyd said.

Floyd's family said getting guns off the streets will help stem the steady stream of gun violence victims.

"Until we can make sure that these guns are in the right hands, legally put up and locked up that's the only way we will be able to stop people from being killed," Floyd said.

The United Playaz gun buy-back also has the support of Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

He said gun violence is an ever-present threat.

"We had a homicide in the South of Market this morning. I got the alert, it was the first thing that I got when I woke up. Somebody was shot and killed. And we know that if we can get guns out of people's hands, if we can get guns destroyed, frankly, we will save people's lives," said Haney.

The gun buy-back is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Dec. 12 at the United Playaz headquarters located at 1038 Howard Street in San Francisco.