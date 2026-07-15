San Gregorio Ranch Beach to join state parks system, ending clothing-optional era

The Brief The Peninsula Open Space Trust purchased the 238-acre San Gregorio Ranch property for $10 million and is donating the land to the California State Parks system. The transition of the privately owned property to state control will end decades of clothing-optional beach access on this stretch of coastline. The newly acquired public beachfront, will expand the neighboring San Gregorio State Beach by 50 percent, is officially scheduled to open to visitors on July 29.



A scenic stretch of private coastline in unincorporated San Mateo County is set to become public parkland, bringing significant changes to one of California’s oldest nude beaches.

Private coastal land donated to State Parks

The Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) recently purchased the 238-acre San Gregorio Ranch property for $10 million with the sole purpose of donating it to the California State Parks system.

Located just south of Half Moon Bay, the newly acquired public beachfront will expand the neighboring San Gregorio State Beach by 50 percent.

The acquisition adds a half-mile of beachfront, an improved access road and trail, new facilities, and coastal habitats to the public trust.

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to donate this really beautiful property to the State of California, to the people of California," said Gordon Clark, president of the Peninsula Open Space Trust. "Rolling hills and vistas, with meadows, there’s a three-acre pond on the property that supports a really biodiverse array of plants."

State policy ends decades of optional nudity

For decades, the private ownership of the San Gregorio Ranch allowed visitors the freedom to go clothing-free on its secluded sandy shores.

However, that custom is coming to an end as the land transitions into state management.

While trust representatives deferred the decision to state officials, California State Parks made it clear that they intend to operate the new addition under standard park regulations, which prohibit nudity.

"State Parks will operate San Gregorio Ranch consistent with our other public properties. The regulations for state beaches are intended to provide safe and inclusive recreation opportunities for all visitors and do not include clothing-optional recreation," California State Parks said in a statement on Tuesday.

The policy shift has drawn mixed reactions from beachgoers, including Jessica and her husband, Alex.

"I think clothing mandatory is a good thing," said Alex.

"People should have the freedom to choose in my opinion," said his wife Jessica.

Public access celebrated ahead of July opening

Despite the debate over dress codes, visitors widely agree that securing the expansive coastal parcel for permanent public use is a major victory for outdoor recreation in the Bay Area.

"We love the beach, so any more access points the better," said Jessica.

The newly integrated section of San Gregorio State Beach is scheduled to officially open to the public on July 29.