A 2-story apartment building was burning in San Jose on Tuesday on the 1500 block of Fitchville Ave, the city's fire department said.

Three units sustained "significant damage to attic and 2nd floor," the fire department tweeted. Three other units were "impacted."

There were no injuries reported, the fire department said.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.