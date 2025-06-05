San Jose approves $620K in settlements of George Floyd protest injuries

The city of San Jose has approved nearly $1 million in settlements for people injured during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Couple gets biggest payout

What we know:

The largest payout—$500,000—will go to a couple who alleged police shot one of them in the groin with a foam round. The total settlement amount is $620,000.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the couple said they were trying to de-escalate tensions between police and a crowd of demonstrators when the incident occurred.

The remaining settlement funds will be divided among five other plaintiffs, each receiving between $20,000 and $40,000.

Featured article

Silicon Valley De-Bug founder Raj Jayadev said the city settled to avoid the embarrassment of being found liable for harming its own residents.

"The fact that these officers are still on the force, it's completely consistent with what families here in San Jose have been talking a lot about for a long time, which is officers who kill or injure continue to move up the ladder within the police department," he told San Jose Spotlight. "If they went to trial, it would resurface how violent and out of control the San Jose Police Department was during, before and after that period."

A spokesperson for the San Jose City Attorney’s Office said there are no other pending claims related to the 2020 protests. The city did not admit liability as part of the settlement, which resolves all remaining legal claims.