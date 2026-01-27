The Brief San Jose police and arson investigators are probing a string of vehicle fires, including 11 cars torched at five locations along the Highway 87 corridor early Tuesday morning between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Authorities are reviewing 24 vehicle fires reported from Dec. 18 to Jan. 27 to determine whether a serial arsonist is responsible or if they are unrelated, separate incidents. Officials are urging the public to share surveillance footage or tips via the arson hotline at 408-272-7766.



San Jose arson investigators and police are probing a series of vehicle fires that have erupted across the city, including a recent string of 11 vehicles torched at five different locations early Tuesday morning.

Between midnight and 1:30 a.m., fire officials reported multiple blazes along the Highway 87 corridor.

Timeline of the Tuesday morning incidents

What we know:

12:03 a.m.: One car was found burning near North Autumn and West Julian streets.

12:15 a.m.: A vehicle was torched near Woz Way and Almaden Boulevard.

1:00 a.m.: A third car was set on fire at Floyd Street and Lick Avenue.

1:02 a.m.: Six cars were set ablaze in the 1600 block of Almaden Road.

1:14 a.m.: Two cars were set on fire in the 1600 block of Almaden Expressway.

Growing number of arson cases

What we know:

Authorities are now examining a total of 24 vehicle fires reported between Dec. 18 and Jan. 27. Investigators are working to determine if the fires are the work of a single serial arsonist or if they are unrelated, separate incidents.

The community is asked to review surveillance footage that may have captured the incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit tips to the arson tip line at 408-272-7766.