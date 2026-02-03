Behavior technician arrested in San Jose toddler sexual abuse case

article

The Brief San Jose police arrested 23-year-old behavior technician Benjamin Amlicke after he was accused of sexually abusing a toddler while providing in-home services, authorities said. The child’s mother reported the alleged abuse after reviewing home surveillance footage; Amlicke was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor. Detectives believe there may be additional victims because of Amlicke’s position of trust and are asking anyone with information to contact San Jose police.



A behavior technician was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a toddler while providing in-home services in San Jose, authorities said.

Mom reviewed surveillance footage

What we know:

San Jose police received a report last Wednesday alleging the sexual assault and immediately began an investigation.

The child’s mother told police she discovered the alleged abuse after reviewing home surveillance footage. She reported that the suspect abused her child on at least one occasion during the course of his employment.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Amlicke.

Amlicke was employed by the Center for Speech Language, Occupational and Behavior Therapy, known as CSLOT, which is based in Fremont.

Police said the center was notified of the allegations and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Arrest

Amlicke was arrested the following day and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor.

Possible additional victims

Why you should care:

Because of Amlicke’s position of trust and his employment as an in-home behavior technician, detectives believe there may be additional victims, police said.

How to report information

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Simonini, (4458) or Detective Minten (4269) by email at 4458@sanjoseca.gov or 4269@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-4102.