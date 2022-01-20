Armed man at San Francisco airport dies after police shoot him

A man who San Francisco police say was armed with two guns at the airport on Thursday morning has died after officers shot him, according to an airport spokesman.

San Francisco police had fired shots "to neutralize" the man after they had tried to deescalate the situation to no avail, according to San Francisco International Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

In the first statement to the media, Yakel said that police had "fired shots" at the man, but he didn't say whether the bullets had struck him.

The drama began about 7:30 a.m., when police were called to the SFO International Terminal in front of the BART station entrance on a report of an armed person, Yakel said.

Even though police said they tried to deescalate the situation, the man "continued to demonstrate threatening behavior," Yakel said.

Police then "engaged non-lethal measures to neutralize the threat, but the individual continued to advance, at which time SFPD officers fired shots to neutralize the threat," Yakel said.

Yakel said there was also one minor injury to a person experiencing homelessness in the area, who was treated and released on scene.

During this incident, BART service to SFO was temporarily suspended and passengers were routed around the affected area. BART service has since resumed.

This incident did not result in any other impact on airport operations.

