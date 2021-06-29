San Jose City Council unanimously approve Berryessa Urban Village with vendor, land owner agreement

article

San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve rezoning for the Berryessa BART Urban Village, city officials say.

The rezoning vote comes with a voluntary agreement from the landowners to protect vendors of the San Jose flea market, also known as La Pulga, according to a news release from District 4 Councilmember David Cohen's office.

The transit oriented mixed-use development has been in the works for 20 years, but recently left many of the vendors feeling uncertain about their future.

Organized flea market vendors, who briefly went on hunger strike, were concerned the rezoning plans downsized the flea market by two-thirds and that plans for retail and housing development would jeopardize the 430 vendors' jobs, many of which are immigrant and family-owned operators.

Cohen's office says under the voluntary agreement with the Bumb family, who own the land, they will create a $5 million transitional fund for the vendors to help them relocate, "wherever applicable."

The agreement ensures there will be a continuation of the historical flea market that opened more than 60 years ago.

"No vendor will be evicted as long as they don’t violate the terms of their rental agreement. Moving forward, they would be given a total of 3 years (1 year notice, given no earlier than 2023) before the current site were to close. Existing vendors will have the option of a 6 month licensing term," the statement from Cohen's office read.

In addition, city officials say an advisory committee will be installed and comprised of flea market vendors, the landowners and city staff. The committee will determine how the funds from the transitional fund will be spent.

The flea market vendors are holding their own news conference Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. regarding the vote. We will update this story as that information becomes available.

Last week's vote on the rezoning plan was delayed as vendors and activists rallied along with holding the hunger strike, to buy more negotiating time. Vendors and their advocates say public comment was not allowed during Tuesday's vote.