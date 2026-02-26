Suspect description released in 1984 Kelly Ralston San Jose cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Cold case investigators reexamining the 40-year-old killing of a college student have uncovered information that had not been made public for decades.
Roommate found victim
What we know:
Detectives from the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit are probing the Aug. 28, 1984, death of Kelly Ralston. Ralston’s roommate found her dead in their shared apartment on the 4900 block of Edsgar Court.
Authorities said she suffered from multiple traumatic injuries. The apartment showed clear signs of a violent struggle, and investigators recovered a knife at the scene.
Featured
Previously undisclosed suspect description
Dig deeper:
While reviewing cold case files, investigators discovered a suspect description that had never been publicly released.
The possible suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, between 32 and 35 years old at the time of the crime. He had a thin build and strawberry blond hair.
Investigators also found a separate anonymous tip from 2005 suggesting the suspect likely lived in the area at the time of Ralston’s death.
Authorities seek public assistance
What you can do:
After four decades, the case remains unsolved. Authorities are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.
Those with information can contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington at 408-277-5283.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.