San Jose Earthquakes may be up for sale
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes may be up for sale.
KTVU has learned team owner John Fisher has hired an investment bank to help him sell a controlling share of the club.
He has owned the Earthquakes since it re-started as an expansion franchise in 2007.
Forbes recently valued the Major League Soccer team at over $540 million.
It's unclear if Fisher's move to sell the Quakes is related to his plan to move the Athletics to Las Vegas, and the rising costs of building a new stadium there.