San Jose Earthquakes may be up for sale

By
Published  June 18, 2025 7:53am PDT
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
SAN JOSE, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Earthquakes owner John Fisher during a game between San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC at PayPal Park on September 23, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes may be up for sale.

KTVU has learned team owner John Fisher has hired an investment bank to help him sell a controlling share of the club.

He has owned the Earthquakes since it re-started as an expansion franchise in 2007.

Forbes recently valued the Major League Soccer team at over $540 million. 

It's unclear if Fisher's move to sell the Quakes is related to his plan to move the Athletics to Las Vegas, and the rising costs of building a new stadium there.

San Jose Earthquakes