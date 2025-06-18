article

The San Jose Earthquakes may be up for sale.

KTVU has learned team owner John Fisher has hired an investment bank to help him sell a controlling share of the club.

He has owned the Earthquakes since it re-started as an expansion franchise in 2007.

Forbes recently valued the Major League Soccer team at over $540 million.

It's unclear if Fisher's move to sell the Quakes is related to his plan to move the Athletics to Las Vegas, and the rising costs of building a new stadium there.