San Jose Earthquakes Unified players selected for MLS All-Star Game

The Brief San Jose Earthquakes Unified teammates Quan Nguyen and Amiri Khetrapal have been selected to represent the club in the MLS Unified All-Star Game on July 29 in North Carolina. Quakes Unified, in partnership with Special Olympics, pairs neurodiverse athletes with partner athletes to train and compete against other MLS clubs throughout the season.



While soccer fans worldwide focus on the final match of the FIFA World Cup this Sunday, a unique pair from the San Jose Earthquakes are preparing for a major showcase of their own at the end of the month.

Earthquakes Unified team members Quan Nguyen and Amiri Khetrapal have been selected to play in the Major League Soccer Unified All-Star Game on July 29 in North Carolina.

San Jose Earthquakes unified team heading to All-Star Game

What we know:

Nguyen and Khetrapal two compete as a pair for "Quakes Unified," a program operating in partnership with the Special Olympics.

The initiative pairs athletes who have neurodiverse conditions with "partner athletes" to train and compete together throughout the Major League Soccer season.

While the Quakes Unified squad regularly plays matches against other MLS clubs, Nguyen and Khetrapal will represent the Quakes at the marquee event of the year for the Unifed program

"I feel good," Nguyen said when asked about the upcoming trip. "I am excited."

Featured article

The power of inclusive sports in Major League Soccer

Dig deeper:

Khetrapal, who serves as Nguyen's partner athlete on the pitch, praised his teammate's skills and competitive drive.

"He’s great. He scores a lot of goals," Khetrapal said. "He envisions himself as Ronaldo and plays like it!"

The East-versus-West All-Star Game stands as the premier event for the program, featuring one pair of athletes from each MLS club.

Gerry Iroaga, head coach of Quakes Unified, emphasized that the program creates an environment where athletes with special needs can perform at a very high level.

"It has a tremendous impact on the athlete," Iroaga said. "First of all, it does build their confidence. It allows them to excel. Sometimes the neurodiverse athletes feel they cannot achieve to a certain level. They see others and they strive to do that as well."

For the participants, the opportunity extends far beyond the scoreboard.

"It is an honor to represent your club," Khetrapal added. "You do this not because of the accolades, but because of the joy that it brings you and the community that you are a part of."

The MLS Unified All-Star Game will take place in North Carolina on July 29.