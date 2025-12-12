San Jose family accused of operating brothel network

The Brief A San Jose family, Joseph and Binghua Bresee and their son, is accused of running at least 10 sex brothels across the Bay Area disguised as massage parlors. The investigation began after a suspicious business application in Morgan Hill, ultimately uncovering more than 40 women connected to the alleged trafficking network. "Operation Family Ties" led to the family’s arrests, the seizure of $1.2 million, and 26 felony charges including conspiracy, pimping, money laundering and tax fraud.



A San Jose family is suspected of running a network of sex brothels across the Bay Area and trafficking women, according to prosecutors.

Couple, son accused

What we know:

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said a married couple, Joseph Bresee, 77, and Binghua Bresee, 52, were allegedly at the center of the operation, which authorities say was disguised as a series of "massage parlors."

Their son, Jiabao Huang, 30, also participated in the family-run business, prosecutors said.

The family allegedly operated at least 10 brothels in Santa Clara County, including locations in Gilroy, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Cupertino, and Mountain View.

Investigation sparked by suspicious application

The backstory:

Authorities began investigating the family after a Morgan Hill police officer became suspicious in June 2025 when one of the defendants applied to open a massage parlor using another person’s name. That inquiry led investigators to uncover a network of brothels operated by the family, officials said.

Investigators identified more than 40 women connected to the case.

"Operation Family Ties"

Dig deeper:

Local law enforcement and the FBI conducted "Operation Family Ties," resulting in the arrests of Joseph and Binghua Bresee and their son. Officials also seized $1.2 million in profits from the illegal operation.

"The trafficking of human beings has no place in our community, or any other," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Modern slavery is morally and legally wrong and will be met with no toleration and — as you can see by the agencies cooperating in this operation — the strictest legal accountability."

A fourth person has also been charged on suspicion of laundering money for one of the brothels.

The Bresees and their alleged co-conspirators face 26 felony counts, including criminal conspiracy, pimping, money laundering, and tax fraud.