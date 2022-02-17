San Jose family, pets and bearded dragon escape fire

An entire family and their pets - including a bearded dragon – escaped to safety after a San Jose fire early Thursday morning, firefighters said.

The fire was reported jus before 3 a.m. on Hillsborough Way.

When crews arrived, they say the house was engulfed in flames.

"Luckily, the residents were able to escape before they were injured, and there were a total of four people that were displaced out of this home, and it looks like they will be displaced for an extended period of time because the inside of the home is destroyed," Battalion Chief Robert Culbertson said.



There were two adults and two children, living in the home, along with two dogs, and a bearded dragon.



The cause of the fire is being investigated.