Man, woman found shot to death in San Jose parking lot

The Brief A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday morning in a parking lot in the 500 block of El Paseo de Saratoga in San Jose. Police responded around 11:38 a.m. and said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident near a shopping center with an AMC movie theater and Crumbl Cookies. The parking lot was closed for several hours as homicide investigators processed the scene; no additional details were immediately released.



A man and a woman were found shot to death late Tuesday morning in a San Jose parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 11:38 a.m. in the 500 block of El Paseo de Saratoga, according to the San Jose Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the victims in a parking lot near a shopping center that houses an AMC movie theater and Crumbl Cookies.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, adding that the two victims knew each other.

The parking lot remained closed for several hours as homicide investigators processed the scene.

No further details were immediately available.