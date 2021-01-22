San Jose fire department hazmat team respond to ammonia spill

article

San Jose Fire Department's hazardous materials team is responding to an ammonia spill Friday.

The fire department is asking residents who can smell gas odor in the air to remain inside, and to shelter-in-place with windows and doors closed.

SJ Fire tweeted at 4:20 p.m. to avoid the area of the 400 block of Eggo Way. This is near a Kellogg corporate campus just west of the Bayshore Freeway U.S. 101.

San Jose police said they are assisting with traffic control in this area. Access to Eggo Way is closed at E. Julian and Wooster Avenue.

SkyFOX briefly flew overhead for a better look.

Advertisement

It is not clear what led to the chemical spill.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.