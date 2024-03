Image 1 of 3 ▼ San Jose Fire Department State 8 burglarized

A San Jose fire station was burglarized Saturday night, according to one station.

San Jose Fire Station Engine 8 says their gear was stolen alongside personal items belonging to firefighters.

The station says it suspects the thief to be an unhoused resident.

"[The theft is] highlighting the vulnerability of Fire Stations, businesses and homes to break ins," said SJFD Station 8.