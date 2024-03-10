San Jose firefighter attacked while on duty

A San Jose firefighter was attacked while on duty. The firefighters union says the firefighter was attacked while trying to render aid.

They say the firefighter is recovering, but the situation could have been a lot worse.

Firefighters say they are demanding a thorough investigation of safety guidelines and policies.

This comes shortly after reports of a San Jose firehouse being burglarized twice, prompting calls for security.

The San Jose Fire Department says there is an active investigation, but could not comment at this time.