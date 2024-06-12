San Jose Foos host Latin 'tech-house music mecca'

article

For the first time, San Jose will host a Latin house music festival for one day only.

The San Jose Foos are taking over Discovery Meadows on Woz Way on Saturday and will turn it into a "tech-house music mecca" for all to enjoy.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and will host musical talents such as Lee Foss, Malone, Noya and more, and with DJ and producer Gordo headlining.

"Thousands of attendees dancing away in one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in San Jose," the Foos said in a post about the one-day festival.

Some of the Bay Area's food trucks and vendors will also be available for all attendees ready to jam out all day to Latin house music.

The event is open to those 18 and older. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.