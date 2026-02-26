18-year-old arrested after ghost gun arsenal found in San Jose bedroom

The Brief San Jose police discovered 27 finished or nearly finished "ghost guns" being manufactured inside the bedroom of 18-year-old Jacob Reyes. Investigators allege Reyes used two 3D printers to produce the firearms, some of which were modified to function as machine guns. Reyes was arraigned Thursday on multiple felony counts, including the unlicensed manufacturing of firearms and possession of a machine gun.



An 18-year-old San Jose man faces multiple felony charges after authorities discovered a cache of ghost guns allegedly manufactured in his bedroom.

What we know:

San Jose police arrested Jacob Reyes following an investigation into the unlicensed production of firearms. Eeyes was arrested at his family's home on Peach Court, where authorities uncovered the arsenal of weapons.

Reyes was arraigned on Thursday on felony charges, including possession of a machine gun and the unlicensed manufacturing of firearms using a 3D printer.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, Reyes used two 3D printers to manufacture the weapons in his home. They found 27 finished or near-finished ghost guns in his bedroom.

"There is a black market of weapons thriving right under our noses," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Once again, the DA’s investigators and their law enforcement partners have taken off the streets an arsenal of untraceable, illegal, and deadly weapons."

Authorities said some of the weapons were modified to act as machine guns.