San Jose group hosts celebration for unhoused women

A San Jose group hosted a celebration on Wednesday for dozens of unhoused and recently housed women, offering a warm meal, gifts, and a sense of community.

The San Jose Woman’s Club held the belated New Year’s event for nearly 40 women.

"They treated me like I want to be treated," said Kary Marin, who was formerly homeless. "They’re giving me a lot of support and a lot of hygiene stuff, clothing."

Small gifts, big impact

The women received items ranging from socks and toiletries to new bras and makeup — small comforts organizers say can make a big difference.

"Some mascara or a hair tie to put your hair back can move mountains for your confidence when you feel the lowest point of your life," said Charity Burton, director of community at the San Jose Woman’s Club.

Giving back through lived experience

The event was Burton’s idea. Before becoming the club’s director of community, she experienced homelessness herself.

"I wanted to be of service," Burton said. "I know a community out there that helped me, and I want to give back. There are people out there, and a lot of folks don’t even know they exist."

Creating a safe space

The San Jose Woman’s Club partnered with Front Door Communities, a nonprofit that regularly serves unhoused women. Organizers said the goal was to provide a safe and welcoming space, even if only for a short time.

"They’re too vulnerable out on the streets," said Jeannette Bumagat, executive director of Front Door Communities. "For them to come here and be able to have at least two hours of respite, that’s our whole goal."

A hopeful start to the year

Those who attended said the event offered encouragement and connection.

"It encourages us to be strong. It encourages us to look for more of a safe place to be," said Mercy Faith Wong, who was formerly homeless. "It’s good to know each other because we support each other."

Organizers said the event was such a success they plan to host another celebration around Valentine’s Day.