San Jose high school student arrested with allegedly loaded gun on campus

By KTVU Staff
San Jose
San Jose police say a Willow Glen high school student was arrested with a loaded ghost gun and knife on campus.Photo: San Jose police (KTVU FOX 2)

A San Jose high school student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded ghost gun and knife to campus on Wednesday. 

Two Willow Glen High School resources officers captured the unidentified male student after a chase, San Jose police said. 

"Thanks to the quick actions of these on-campus School Resource Officers, this gun was seized and possibly prevented a tragic event from occurring," the police tweeted

Police are continuing to investigate but said there is no longer a threat to anyone at the school.