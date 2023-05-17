San Jose high school student arrested with allegedly loaded gun on campus

article

A San Jose high school student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded ghost gun and knife to campus on Wednesday.

Two Willow Glen High School resources officers captured the unidentified male student after a chase, San Jose police said.

"Thanks to the quick actions of these on-campus School Resource Officers, this gun was seized and possibly prevented a tragic event from occurring," the police tweeted.

Police are continuing to investigate but said there is no longer a threat to anyone at the school.