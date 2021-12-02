San Jose jewelry store robbed by smash-and-grab thieves

article

Authorities are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a San Jose mall on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. at Quick Service Jewelry Design located within the Eastridge Mall.

The San Jose Police Department said four masked suspects entered the business and smashed display cases with hammers. Police officials said several items were stolen.

The suspects fled on foot and got away.

It's unclear the total of the items that were stolen.