San Jose journeyman, 35, killed during rainy Oakland commute

The Alameda County Coroner on Thursday identified the pickup driver who died during a rainy commute in Oakland as 35-year-old Daniel Bobby Contreras of San Jose.

Contreras, a journeyman, leaves behind a fiancee, his parents and siblings in Tracy and a large, extended family in San Jose, according to his cousin Isaiah Aguilar.

Contreras’ Chevy pickup struck a Toyota Camry on Interstate Highway 580 by the Lakeshore Avenue exit just after 4 a.m.

He got out of his truck, the California Highway Patrol said, and waited on the freeway. A Hyundai sedan struck his truck, and the jolt from that collision propelled the Chevy into Contreras. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Aguilar told KTVU that Contreras did flooring work and had been on his way to work. His cousin had recently obtained a contractor's license with the dream of owning his own business. His family is now raising funds to pay for his funeral.

