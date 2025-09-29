San Jose sushi restaurant shut down over cockroach infestation

article

A sushi restaurant in San Jose was closed after county inspectors found a cockroach infestation, according to health officials.

Inspectors performed a routine inspection Sept. 19 at Kenzo Sushi on Snell Avenue and issued a conditional pass after observing dead cockroaches in a sticky trap near the sushi prep area, the county’s Department of Environmental Health reported.

Follow-up inspections prompt closure

What we know:

Inspectors returned for follow-up checks last Wednesday and Friday. During the latest visit, they found live cockroaches on walls and floors and dead cockroaches near the grill.

In the prior inspection, inspectors also found live cockroaches in the floor tiles, along with improper food storage.

The discovery led officials to immediately shut down the restaurant.

Health Department Requirements

What's next:

"The premises of each food facility must be maintained free of vermin," the department wrote in its official inspection report. "A facility cannot operate if there is a vermin infestation that leads to contamination of food contact surfaces, packaging, utensils, food equipment, or adulteration of food."

Officials said the restaurant must remain closed until all corrective actions are completed. Violations must be corrected no later than Oct. 10.