Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent jewelry store takeover in San Jose that left an 88-year-old shop owner hospitalized, police said.

Arrest in Oakland

What we know:

Julian Gacutan, 19, was arrested last Friday in Oakland, according to the San Jose Police Department.

"I said it before and I'll say it again: hiding behind a mask in a crowd of thugs will not shield you from accountability," said Assistant Chief of Police Brian Shab in a statement.

Previous arrests

Dig deeper:

Gacutan’s arrest follows the capture of seven other suspects tied to the Sept. 5 invasion at Kim Hung Jewelry. They were identified as Angel Herrera, 21; Toddisha Mayfield, 31; Zakhari Blue-Gordon, 23; Tom Donegan, 19; Jacques Samuel, 18; Cisco Lutu, 18; and Amari Green, 21.

Violent robbery caught on camera

Why you should care:

Investigators said more than 10 suspects drove a vehicle into the front entrance of the shop before rushing inside. Surveillance video shows them smashing display cases, stealing jewelry, and fleeing in several vehicles.

Police said at least one suspect pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery. The 88-year-old store owner was shoved to the ground and assaulted.

The victim’s family said he suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass. He was hospitalized and later released.

The suspects escaped with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Julian Gacutan, 19, has been arrested for his alleged role in a smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose.