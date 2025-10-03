The Brief Police arrested seven suspects accused of ramming a car into Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose on Sept. 5 and stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry. The 88-year-old store owner was shoved to the ground during the robbery, suffering a stroke and injuries from broken glass, according to family. He was later released. Investigators recovered evidence from the crime, firearms and cocaine.



Weeks after a crew of robbers raided a San Jose jewelry store and left its 88-year-old owner hospitalized, police say they’ve caught seven suspects.

The robbery happened on Sept. 5 around 2:05 p.m. at Kim Hung Jewelry, located in the 1900 block of Aborn Road.

Smash-and-grab robbery style

What we know:

Investigators said more than 10 suspects drove a vehicle into the front entrance of the shop before rushing inside. Surveillance video shows the suspects smashing display cases and grabbing jewelry before fleeing in several vehicles.

Police said at least one suspect pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery. The elderly store owner was shoved to the ground and assaulted.

Family says owner suffered stroke

What they're saying:

The victim’s family said the 88-year-old man suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass. He was hospitalized and later released.

The suspects escaped with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Detectives were later able to identify seven of them and make arrests.

Those arrested were: Angel Herrera, 21; Toddisha Mayfield, 31; Zakhari Blue-Gordon, 23; Tom Donegan, 19; Jacques Samuel, 18; Cisco Lutu. 18; Amari Green, 21.

Authorities also recovered evidence from the robbery, along with firearms and cocaine.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police arrested seven suspects accused of ramming a car into Kim Hung Jewelry in San Jose on Sept. 5 and stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry.

'This is appalling'

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan condemned the attack after the surveillance footage was released.

"This is appalling. Watching this senior get assaulted made my blood boil," Mahan said "These people need to face the harshest possible consequences for their actions. I’ve been in touch with our Police Chief… and will be following the investigation closely."