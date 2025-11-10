San Jose liquor store sells $14M SuperLotto ticket

A family-owned liquor store in San Jose is celebrating after selling a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $14 million.

Maple Leaf Liquors sold the jackpot ticket for Saturday’s drawing, according to the California Lottery. The store will receive a bonus for the sale. The owner told the San Francisco Chronicle they plan to "pay some taxes" with the extra money.

The identity of the $14 million winner has not yet been released. The next SuperLotto Plus jackpot, set for Wednesday, stands at $7 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The prize now stands at $900 million and could reach the $1 billion mark by Tuesday’s draw.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was hit on June 27.

The record for the most consecutive drawings without a winner was set in January 2021 during the pandemic, when the jackpot eventually grew to $1.05 billion. The current prize carries an estimated cash value of $415.3 million.