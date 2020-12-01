San Jose looking to rename street after former President Obama
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A three-year long effort to name a San Jose street after former President Barack Obama is moving forward.
Community members have applied for a permit from the city to rename portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street, South Autumn Street and North Autumn Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
If San Jose City Council approves the concept in the coming months, San Jose would join dozens of cities across the country to name a street in honor of the 44th president.