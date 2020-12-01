Expand / Collapse search

San Jose looking to rename street after former President Obama

By KTVU staff
Published 
Barack Obama
KTVU FOX 2
article

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Get Out the Vote rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 2020. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUV

Expand

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A three-year long effort to name a San Jose street after former President Barack Obama is moving forward.

Community members have applied for a permit from the city to rename portions of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street, South Autumn Street and North Autumn Street to Barack Obama Boulevard. 

If San Jose City Council approves the concept in the coming months, San Jose would join dozens of cities across the country to name a street in honor of the 44th president. 