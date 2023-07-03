San Jose man accused of fatally stabbing mother

article

A San Jose man is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, according to authorities.

On Friday, at approximately 7:55 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of S. 14th Street after receiving a report of a person being stabbed.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman inside the residence suffering from at least one stab wound, the San Jose Police Department said.

The victim's son, identified as 42-year-old Amanueal Germay, was contacted by officers at the scene. Based on preliminary investigation findings, Germay was taken into custody.

Germay was subsequently arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

San Jose police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing are currently under investigation.

The coroner will release the identity of the deceased woman.