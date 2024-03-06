San Jose man arrested in connection to fatal vigil shooting in February

A man has been arrested and charged with homicide for a fatal shooting near a San Jose vigil in February, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Juan Carlos Perez, of San Jose, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide on Friday.

Police say the shooting took place on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of Story Road. Officers found two gunshot victims at the scene, one man and one woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Officers learned that a third victim, a woman, had also been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Detectives with the homicide unit responded to the scene, and through the investigation Perez was determined to be the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police do not know the motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and they are asking for anyone with more information to come forward. Community members are welcome to contact Detective Estantino #4339 or Detective Harrington #4365 via email or phone: 4339@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.