The Brief San Jose police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the death of 22-year-old Achilles Davis, also known as Priscilla Lynn Davis. Davis was found unresponsive inside an apartment on Lanai Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other, but investigators have not disclosed the nature of their relationship or the victim's cause of death, which remains under investigation.



A 22-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive inside a San Jose apartment last week, authorities said.

Marco Angel Jimenez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in connection with the death of 22-year-old Achilles Davis, who was also known as Priscilla Lynn Davis, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Marco Angel Jimenez, 22, was arrested in connection with the death of Achilles Davis on July 15 in San Jose.

Woman found unresponsive in apartment

Police were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Lanai Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman, police spokeswoman Stacie Shih said.

Officers arrived and found Davis inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of her death, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office found no visible signs of trauma beyond minor injuries, Shih said. However, the following day, the medical examiner ruled Davis' manner of death a homicide.

Her exact cause of death remains under investigation.

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Suspect detained at scene

Jimenez was initially located at the scene as a person of interest before investigators later arrested him during the course of the homicide investigation, police said.

Authorities said Jimenez and Davis knew each other but have not disclosed the nature of their relationship or released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the killing.