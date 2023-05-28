San Jose man's body found, recovered from Lake Del Valle after drowning

A body was recovered in an East Bay lake Saturday night, East Bay Regional Parks Marine Patrol Officers said.

Witnesses say Daniel Cullison of San Jose disappeared around 4 p.m., after he attempted to retrieve an oar that fell in Lake Del Valle.

According to those witnesses, the 26-year-old immediately started to struggle after jumping into the water.

Divers with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Dive Unit were brought in to search after he went underwater.

He was eventually found around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said Cullison was in a cove outside the lake’s "guarded area."