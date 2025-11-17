San Jose opens 11th housing site for unhoused residents

San Jose officials celebrated another milestone Monday in their ongoing effort to address homelessness, cutting the ribbon on the city’s 11th interim housing site, which will house up to 136 people.

"In just 10 months, we’ve opened 11 communities like this one that are helping people get off the streets and get on with their lives," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Collaboration key to success

What they're saying:

City leaders joined representatives from Valley Water, DignityMoves, and HomeFirst in celebrating the new site, which adds 136 small units to San Jose’s growing total of more than 1,100 units.

Officials said a team approach helped secure two acres of land owned by Valley Water, allowing construction to be completed in less than a year.

"That catalyzes and makes it easier for city councils to find the rest of the funding," said Elizabeth Funk, CEO of DignityMoves.

Featured article

Added Jim Beall, board director of the Santa Clara Valley Water District, "It lowers the overall cost of the project. It makes it fiscally reasonable."

Vice Mayor Pam Foley said the collaboration shows what it looks like when businesses and government work together.

Unhoused advocate Gail Osmer, a frequent critic of the city’s policies, struck a conciliatory tone.

"This is gonna be good," she said. "This is one step, hopefully, to permanent supportive housing."

Clarifying housing program confusion

Dig deeper:

Also Monday, city officials addressed confusion caused by notes posted last week on the doors of motels housing participants in San Jose’s Motel Program, near San Jose Mineta International Airport.

The notices stated that residents must move within three days after being offered permanent housing, a timeline that raised concerns.

"That would leave me back on the streets again … because I can’t move in three days," said resident Letty Hall on Nov. 14.

In response, Housing Director Erik Solivan called the messages a "miscommunication."

"It’s not going to be that," Solivan said. "This is about providing them the best option within the entire peripheral for them to get situated and for opening up the beds for those who are coming behind them."

Mahan said the city’s slow but steady progress continues, with the 12th interim site expected to open next year.

"We’ve given the people of San Jose hope, both housed and unhoused," he said.

The 12th site will be the last in the current expansion plan. After its opening, officials said they will focus on maximizing efficiencies rather than expanding the program.

Residents of the new Cherry Avenue site are expected to move in sometime after Thanksgiving.