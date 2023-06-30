San Jose pair arrested with 38K lbs of fireworks following blaze at storage unit

article

San Jose police have arrested two men after they said they found 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks following an explosive fire broke out at a public storage company earlier this month on Blossom Hill Road that burned for more than a day.

Police arrested Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, both of San Jose on Thursday, in connection with the distribution and sale of illegal fireworks. The men have not yet been charged and were not arrested specifically for starting the fire.

Neither man was immediately available for comment on Friday. It was unclear if they had attorneys representing them.

Police said that Valassis was in custody, but an online records search did not show him there on Friday.

Police also said they found more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, marijuana, one semi-automatic gun and nearly $5,000 in cash when they searched the Public Storage facility at 88 Blossom Hill Road, after the fire first broke out on June 14, according to a news release written by Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

Police and firefighters originally thought the fire was started by illegal fireworks that started in one of the units and spread to the entire building, resulting in everything stored inside to be completely lost and unsalvageable.

Two days later, the assaults unit detectives identified the pair, as well as several other storage units that contained even more fireworks, Garibay said.

Detectives obtained several search warrants for multiple homes and storage units that were executed over several days.

The District Attorney's Office told KTVU that the men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.