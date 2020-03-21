San Jose PD reserve officer with coronavirus in ICU

A San Jose reserve officer who tested positive for the coronavirus has been transferred to an ICU unit at a local hospital, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy, the officer remains hospitalized outside of Santa Clara County and his family is asking for prayers.

Authorities said the reserve officer was tested for COVID-19 through his own physician and it's unclear how he became infected.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said on Thursday that the officer described the symptoms as similar to the flu.

The reserve officer had come in contact with other officers, but none of them are showing any signs of infection.