Video: Man assaults customer, destroys equipment at San Jose bakery

A bakery in San Jose is calling on the public to help the owners identify the person who caused chaos in the shop over the weekend.

It happened at Peters' Bakery, which has been around for 90 years on Alum Rock Avenue. Surveillance footage shared on social media shows a man swiping items off a countertop, then tackling a customer to the ground outside the bakery.

Video shows the man damaging equipment, yelling at staff and assaulting a customer.

Man became ‘belligerent’

The backstory:

"After our staff politely asked for his contact information, he became belligerent, yelling at staff and scaring patrons," the bakery said in the video.

According to the bakery, the man entered the store looking to sell cleaning wipes but quickly became angry when staff asked for his contact information. A customer followed the man out of the shop, trying to record him.

The man then wrapped his arms around the woman, threw her to the ground, and smashed her phone.

If you have any information about the incident or know who the man is, contact the San Jose Police Department.