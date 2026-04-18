San Jose physician heads to Lebanon to join international medical team

The Brief San Jose emergency physician Dr. Mohammad Subeh is traveling to Lebanon to join an international medical team. Driven by a lifelong philosophy of service, Subeh is providing aid in a conflict zone, drawing on his previous experience practicing medicine under fire in Gaza. The primary objective of the mission is to ensure that local hospitals in Lebanon can manage the surge of patients.



San Jose emergency physician Dr. Mohammad Subeh is traveling to Lebanon to join an international medical team, aiming to support local hospitals and secure essential supplies despite the ongoing risks of violence and destruction.

Driven by a lifelong philosophy of service, Subeh is providing aid in a conflict zone, drawing on his previous experience practicing medicine under fire in Gaza.

Heading toward the front lines

Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a San Jose-based physician, is traveling to Lebanon to join an international medical team.

Despite a ceasefire, he reports ongoing destruction of civilian homes and entire villages, highlighting the volatility of the region.

Lifelong philosophy of service:

Driven by a childhood mission to help others, Subeh views his medical practice as a way to fulfill a humanitarian purpose.

He will be operating out of ambulances, relying on the protections afforded to medical personnel under international law.

Before departing, he faced the emotional weight of discussing the potential dangers with his wife, children, and mother to prepare for the risks involved.

Strengthening local healthcare

The primary objective of the mission is to ensure that local hospitals in Lebanon can manage the surge of patients.

Subeh and his team are also focused on securing critical medical equipment and supplies for the region.

Local danger:

The San Jose-based emergency medicine physician recently shared images of the destruction in Lebanon following Israeli bombings.

"Yes, they are more distant, but as of today, the destruction of civilian homes—an entire village destroyed," Subeh said. "It’s not easy dropping everything. Leaving your homes. These homes are centuries old with lots of memories."

A personal mission:

For Subeh, the decision to enter a conflict zone is rooted in a lifelong philosophy.

"For me personally, I have always been taught since I was a child: You have to find ways to help fellow human beings," he said. "I have been lucky to practice medicine. Hopefully, this is a way I can fulfill part of that purpose."

That purpose comes with significant personal risk.

Subeh is no stranger to operating under fire; he previously practiced in Gaza while missiles struck only a block away.

He described the experience as "very intense" and "scary."

"That is a risk you have to process," Subeh said. "You have to talk to your loved ones. Having to sit and potentially say goodbye to my wife, my children, my mother."

Subeh said his primary goal is to ensure local hospitals can manage the influx of patients while securing much-needed medical equipment and supplies.