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San Jose suspected road rage shooting leaves 1 hurt in Valley Fair parking lot

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Published  May 26, 2026 7:09 PM PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting outside San Jose mall

1 injured in suspected road rage shooting outside San Jose mall

San Jose police on Tuesday said one person was injured in a shooting outside Valley Fair Mall and they suspect it started as a case of road rage.

The Brief

    • A suspected road rage incident escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, police said.
    • Officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
    • Police arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a firearm as the investigation continues.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspected road rage incident escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a San Jose, police said.

Victim in stable condition

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded around 4:01 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard after receiving reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the mall parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

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The victims' identities were withheld pending notification of their next of kin, though university police said they are "unaffiliated to the campus."

Suspect arrested

Why you should care:

Investigators believe the suspect and victim may have been involved in a road rage confrontation that escalated into the shooting.

Police said the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered a firearm.

KTVU's cameras captured officers at the scene inspecting a black Toyota sedan that was eventually towed. 

Investigation ongoing

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.

San JoseCrime and Public Safety