San Jose suspected road rage shooting leaves 1 hurt in Valley Fair parking lot
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspected road rage incident escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a San Jose, police said.
Victim in stable condition
What we know:
The San Jose Police Department said officers responded around 4:01 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard after receiving reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the mall parking lot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
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Suspect arrested
Why you should care:
Investigators believe the suspect and victim may have been involved in a road rage confrontation that escalated into the shooting.
Police said the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered a firearm.
KTVU's cameras captured officers at the scene inspecting a black Toyota sedan that was eventually towed.
Investigation ongoing
The shooting remains under investigation, police said.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department.