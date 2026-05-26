San Jose suspected road rage shooting leaves 1 hurt in Valley Fair parking lot

The Brief A suspected road rage incident escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall in San Jose, police said. Officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Police arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a firearm as the investigation continues.



A suspected road rage incident escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a San Jose, police said.

Victim in stable condition

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded around 4:01 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard after receiving reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the mall parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Featured article

Suspect arrested

Why you should care:

Investigators believe the suspect and victim may have been involved in a road rage confrontation that escalated into the shooting.

Police said the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered a firearm.

KTVU's cameras captured officers at the scene inspecting a black Toyota sedan that was eventually towed.

Investigation ongoing

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.