Family mourns 19-year-old fatally stabbed near Oakland's San Antonio Park

The Brief Family members say 19-year-old Aldon Rochel Mata Cardona was heading home after watching a soccer match when he was attacked near East 19th Street. Loved ones describe the Oakland teen as calm and passionate about soccer as they raise money to return his body to Guatemala.



Oakland police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man near San Antonio Park over the weekend as family members mourn what they describe as a senseless act of violence. They identified him as Aldon Rochel Mata Cardona.

The backstory:

Police say officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of East 19th Street on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, Mata Cardona later died at the hospital.

What they're saying:

Family members told KTVU that Mata Cardona had spent the evening watching a soccer match at the park and was walking home when he was attacked.

"The family is in pain and they don't expect to hear news like this either, so they're also in mourning," said a family member in Spanish. He asked not to be identified.

The family member said Mata Cardona worked at a restaurant in Alameda, loved soccer and enjoyed spending time with friends. Much of his family, including his mother, still lives in Guatemala.

Family members said Mata Cardona was aware of Oakland’s crime issues and tried to stay cautious.

"There was some fear to an extent, mainly because of crime reported on the news in Oakland," the family member said through an interpreter.

Community reflects on violence near park

Loved ones described Mata Cardona as peaceful, and they never imagined he would become a victim of violence.

"He was a very calm person, he would like to go out in his free time, play soccer and be out with his friends," the family member said.

The family is now raising money to send Mata Cardona’s body back to Guatemala and said they are grateful to have received support and donations from community members.

People who frequent San Antonio Park said the stabbing reflects ongoing concerns about violence in the area.

"I grew up in this area in the '90s, so I've seen violence on top of violence. I just pray every day it gets better, because we have kids that we're trying to bring up in this area," said Kemond Brown of San Leandro, who coaches youth basketball at the park.

"The AU organization, when I'm not with them, it's like who knows what can transpire. I'm always looking over my shoulder," Brown added.

Veronica Hernandez of Vallejo said she remains alert whenever visiting Oakland with her children.

"Anywhere I go publicly, I just make sure I'm always around my kids anyways, but it's Oakland, so we know a lot of stuff does happen around here," Gonzales said. "It's pretty quiet to me as of now," Hernandez said.

Oakland police have not announced any arrests or released information about possible suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Interview with victim's family member, Oakland Police Department